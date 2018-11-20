The city of Bakersfield will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Centennial Plaza, located in front of Rabobank Arena on Truxtun Avenue. Mayor Karen Goh and councilmembers Andrae Gonzales and Jacque Sullivan will be in attendance.
There will be $2 hot dogs, along with music, fun, games and drinks, the city said in a press release.
For more information, call the city at 326-3000.
The city of Bakersfield has promoted Roy Campos to its Public Works Department's construction superintendent.
Campos has been with the city in the Public Works Department for more than 17 years. Prior to his new position, he held the position of construction supervisor over the Capital Improvement Program.
With his years of experience and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in General Management and Human Resource Management from Cal State Bakersfield, he is well qualified for the position, according to a city press release.
The city of Bakersfield will kick off its 2018 holiday grease collection event on Nov. 26.
Bakersfield residents are invited to dispose of used cooking oil and grease in a safe and environmentally friendly way, and at no cost.
Residents are asked to collect their used grease and cooking oil in sealed containers. The oil can be dropped off at the city of Bakersfield's Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 at 6901 McCutchen Road or at North of the River Sanitation District Main Office at 204 Universe Ave.
Drop off location times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The collection ends Jan. 11.
For more information, contact the Wastewater Division at 326-3249.
Cal State Bakersfield will participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27.
Starting Tuesday, CSUB will be raising money online to help benefit three programs: the Alumni Association's Runner Alumni Mentor Program and Alumni Scholarship Fund, the CSUB Annual Fund and the Roadrunners Scholarship Fund.
#GivingTuesday is a worldwide movement to create an international day of giving at the beginning of the holiday season.
The Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund was established in 1990 with a donation of $5,000 and now has reached $200,000.
To donate to one of the funds, visit https://give.csub.edu/givingtuesday.shtml.
United Way of Kern County has been selected to participate in this year’s Teddy Bear Toss as the charity organization of the night.
The toss will be held during the Condors hockey game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Rabobank Arena on Truxtun Avenue. People can bring a teddy bear or other stuffed animals and toss them onto the ice rink after the Condors score their first goal.
United Way will be allowed to fundraise by selling tickets to the game for $20 each. Tickets can be purchased at the UWKC office, located at 5405 Stockdale Highway. All proceeds will benefit the organization.
For more information, call 834-1820.
