Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash set for Saturday at The Park at River Walk

The eighth annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash is set to take place Saturday morning at The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
The three-hour event presented by Chain | Cohn | Stiles is designed to raise awareness of the local DUI problem, provide support for victims and survivors and raise money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kern County educational programs.
A kids' superhero-themed Run Run presented by Capital Dental Group will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 5K footrace and a victims march. Awards and a medal ceremony are scheduled for 9 a.m.
The Kern County District Attorney's Office reports at least 4,000 DUI arrests are made every year, for an average of nearly 12 per day. That rate makes the county California's worst and second-worst in the nation.
The annual event is one of the largest fundraising walks and runs in Bakersfield, bringing victims, families and friends together with law enforcement, prosecutors, first responders and advocates.
Day-of registration kicks off at 6 a.m. The cost is $20 for youth and $25 for adults. A ceremony is set for 7:30 a.m.
Information is available on the event's website, walklikemadd.org/bakersfield.
Registrants may pick up a pre-registration packet at the event or from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Action Sports, 9500 Brimhall Road, #400. Event participants can register there or on the event website or at 6 a.m. Saturday at the event.