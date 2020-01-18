There will be a number of events taking place to celebrate the life and impact of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday in Bakersfield.
The day will start off with the 20th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Community Awards Breakfast. The event will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 1000 S. Owens St. from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Individuals being honored at the event span different career paths but all have made an effort to go above and beyond to help their community.
Being honored at the breakfast are Kathleen Faulkner, attorney at law; Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farm Workers; Ken Keller, president and CEO of Dignity Health Bakersfield Memorial Hospital; Allen Thigpen, national director of We Are G.A.M.E.; Josephine Triplett, a child development professor at Bakersfield College; and Polly Warren, who has 40 years of community business experience.
Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door. All proceeds will be used for upcoming events and scholarships. For more information, call 412-8551 or 706-4233.
Following the breakfast, there will be a free luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. and an AmeriCorps “warm clothes and blanket giveaway” for families and children in need. There will also be a book giveaway for children during this time.
In the evening, there is a memorial march scheduled at Belle Terrace Park, located at East Belle Terrace and Cottonwood Road. It will end at People's Missionary Baptist Church at 1451 Madison St. Afterward, there will be an MLK ceremony put on by the Rev. Eddie Ellis.
Gathering for the march will begin at 5 p.m. and march will get underway at 6 p.m.
No big parade?
