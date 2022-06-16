United Way, community partners host giveaway at Zephyr Elementary

Several nonprofits came together to host a giveaway to help local families with another installment of Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies at Zephyr Elementary.
Volunteers and staff from Capital Dental, the Community Action Partnership of Kern, No Kid Hungry, State Farm, Stay Focused, Tasteful Selections and United Way of Kern County teamed up Thursday to help try and address two of the largest issues in Kern, low literacy rates and hunger, according to a United Way release.
The line of cars for the drive-thru giveaway outside the Zephyr Lane campus stretched about a third of a mile at one point. Parents arrived en masse to receive the free boxes of food, books for children up to age 13 and dental hygiene kits.