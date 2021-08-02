Stay Focused Ministries to hold backpack giveaway

Stay Focused Ministries will once again hold a "Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway" for the local community.
As Kern County slowly begins to reopen, Stay Focused Ministries has decided to host this year's giveaway as an in-person event. This event is open and free to families across our community.
Stay Focused Ministries staff will be handing out free backpacks with school supplies on a first-come first-served basis while supplies last. There will be free food, music, prize giveaways, and much more. The event will be held from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Stay Focused office, located at 1225 California Avenue, on Friday. St. John Missionary Baptist Church and KAXL 88.3 are partners in the giveaway. Both will be active participants leading up to the event and during it. We all hope the event will spur hope and encouragement to students and families across our community. Stay Focused Ministries will also be doing backpack giveaways in different neighborhoods. If families cannot attend our Friday event, they can attend our second giveaway event from from 9:00 am-12:00 pm on Saturday. That event will be a Drive-Thru event at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 1401 East Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA.
If you have any questions about our backpack giveaways, please give our office a call at (661) 322-4673.