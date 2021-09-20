Mammograms, other health screenings available during Oct. 1 event at Ramon Garza Elementary

Free mammogram screenings will be available along with a list of other health screenings at an event being hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Ramon Garza Elementary School, 2901 Center St.
The event is being put on by Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospital in partnership with Alinea Medical, Omni Family Health and Bakersfield City School District.
Early detection can be critical to fighting breast cancer. Self-exams should be done monthly and mammograms scheduled annually.
Besides mammograms, participants at the event may also received tests for blood glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and hemoglobin. Flu vaccines will also be made available at the event.
To schedule a mammogram appointment, call the Dignity Health Community Wellness Center at 661-323-3238.
Masks must be worn by everyone attending the event.