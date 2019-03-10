Two Rosedale Middle School and four Centennial Elementary School students will represent California in the World Robotics Competition in Louisville in April.
Eighth graders Aiden Young and Grant McQueen won the California State VEX IQ Robotics Tournament and earned the Excellence Award last weekend in Paso Robles.
They will be representing California at the Worlds Middle School Competition from April 24-27.
Fifth graders Trent Antongiovanni, Hudson Divelbiss, Caden Sumner and Ciaran Lollar will represent California in the Elementary VEX IQ Division from April 28-30.
