Multiple lane reductions are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the Rosedale area to allow for safety inspections on a natural gas pipeline, according to SoCalGas.
According to SoCalGas, northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in two areas on Renfro Road: between Noriega Road and Southernwood Avenue, and between Hageman and Tierra Viejo roads. Also, eastbound and westbound lanes on Hageman between Meadow Lake and Renfro roads will be reduced to one lane.
Lanes will be reduced from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through April 2019, according to SoCalGas. No interruption to natural gas service is expected.
Customers who smell an odor of natural gas can call 1-800-427-2200; SoCalGas said the smell is normal when crews are working.
