Kern County Public Works hosting hazardous waste events in May

Kern County Public Works is hosting monthly household hazardous waste collection events throughout the county in May, the agency announced Tuesday.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. Collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste is not accepted
The first event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi.
The second event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Kern Valley Transfer Station, which is at 6092 Wulstein Ave.
The third event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at the Lebec Transfer Station at 300 Landfill Road in Lebec.
When traveling with hazardous household waste to any event or facility, county officials ask that people remember the following: Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than five gallons per single container; make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled; do not mix materials; and keep materials separated and away from passengers.