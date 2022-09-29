 Skip to main content
Kern County Public Works hosting bulky waste collection events in October

Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulky waste collection event at several locations in Bakersfield and another in Shafter in the coming weeks.

The first one the department is hosting is from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at three locations: the Roberts Lane Yard at 1900 Roberts Lane; in Kern Medical's Flower Street parking lot, at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; and in parking lot of the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.

