Kern County Public Works hosting bulky waste collection events in October

Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulky waste collection event at several locations in Bakersfield and another in Shafter in the coming weeks.
The first one the department is hosting is from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at three locations: the Roberts Lane Yard at 1900 Roberts Lane; in Kern Medical's Flower Street parking lot, at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.; and in parking lot of the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 South P St.
The pickups in Bakersfield are being supported through partnerships with Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps, Varner Bros. Inc., Price Disposal, Howard's Garbage Service Inc., and Superior Sanitation Service Inc.
From 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, there will be another bulky waste pickup event in Shafter in the parking lot of the County Administrative Building at 329 Central Valley Highway, in partnership with Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps and American Refuse.
Bulky waste includes, but is not limited to, household appliances, such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, barbecue grills and other large household items. Tires without rims* will also be accepted during the event by the Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps. All items will be accepted free of charge.