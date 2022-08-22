 Skip to main content
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area

Hunter Paye of Castaic runs his jet ski on Lake Webb in the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area on Friday afternoon. 

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area.

The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.

