Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area

Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area.
The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
This project’s design was created from community input gathered during two public meetings held at the project site, according to a county news release, and will expand upon the existing playground, basketball court, horseshoe pit and sand volleyball courts.
The slated improvements include:
• A new 4,000-square-foot splash pad designed for year-round play.
• A 1,280-square-foot shaded group picnic pavilion with energy efficient LED lighting, eight picnic tables, two barbecues, two waste containers and a drinking fountain.
• A 25,000 square-foot fenced dog park, divided to accommodate large and small dogs, with a new drinking fountain.
• An extension of the existing paved multi-use trail to BVARA’s West entrance, creating a continuous trail of 2.5 miles from the east entrance to the west entrance, extending the Kern River Parkway Bike Trail through BVARA to Golf Course Road.
• Four floating boat docks located around the main campground.
• 1,000 linear feet of shoreline erosion control improvements at the main campground.