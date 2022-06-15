Group issues call for Route 91 survivors for gathering

The So Cal Route 91 Heals Team issued a call Wednesday to reach out to survivors of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The goal of the group is to "provide support and encourage resilience" for survivors in Southern California, according to a news release, with a gathering planned for survivors at 6 p.m. June 23 at the Larry E. Reider Education Center.
All survivors are welcome to attend; however, to protect their privacy, the event will be closed to media and the public, the release notes.
The team is part of a collaboration that includes the nonprofit Give an Hour, the California Victims' Compensation Board, eight county victim advocate offices (Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Ventura and Santa Barbara), the Ventura County Family Justice Center and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, according to organizers.
Those interested in taking part can contact route91heals@giveanhour.org.
The education center is located at 2000 K St. in Bakersfield.