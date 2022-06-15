Grimmway recognized for 4 million pounds of food donations

The California Association of Food Banks recognized Grimmway Farms for the company’s contribution of more than 4.3 million pounds of fresh produce to the CAFB’s Farm to Family Program in 2021.
Maria Houlne, director of CAFB’s Farm to Family program, noted that one in five Californians currently experiences food insecurity, according to a Grimmway Farms news release.
Established in 2005, the Farm to Family program delivers more than 160 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables annually to food banks throughout the state — nourishing California communities and reducing food waste, the release noted. The program also secures and delivers shelf-stable foods as well as proteins.