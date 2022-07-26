County to host community meeting on potential sales tax measure

Kern County officials are hosting a series of in-person community meetings to discuss the Public Safety, Vital Services, and Local Control Measure, which will be considered by unincorporated residents on the Nov. 8 ballot.
If enacted, it would establish a 1-cent sales tax to address vital services in unincorporated Kern County.
This series will kick off next week in the following areas: in Oildale at 6 p.m. Monday inside the North of the River Veterans Building at 400 West Norris Road; and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Stockdale County Club (7001 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.
Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Fire Chief Aaron Duncan will be visiting unincorporated communities throughout Kern County to partake in a community conversation about this measure.