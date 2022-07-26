 Skip to main content
County to host community meeting on potential sales tax measure

Kern County officials are hosting a series of in-person community meetings to discuss the Public Safety, Vital Services, and Local Control Measure, which will be considered by unincorporated residents on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If enacted, it would establish a 1-cent sales tax to address vital services in unincorporated Kern County.

