Capital Dental hosting blood drive Wednesday

The Capital Dental Group is hosting a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday benefiting Houchin Community Blood Bank.
The blood drive will take place in the Capital Dental Group parking lot at 8701 Camino Media in southwest Bakersfield.
All blood types are needed — particularly O blood types, according to a news release from Capital Dental. Walk-ins are accepted but scheduling an appointment will limit wait times.
For more information, contact Stephanie Pimentel at 661-428-0525.
