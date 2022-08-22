 Skip to main content
Capital Dental hosting blood drive Wednesday

The Capital Dental Group is hosting a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday benefiting Houchin Community Blood Bank.

The blood drive will take place in the Capital Dental Group parking lot at 8701 Camino Media in southwest Bakersfield.

