 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California Veterans Assistance Foundation announces date for Veterans Stand Down

B09I9757 (copy)

Lots of information and services were provided to hundreds of veterans who attended the Kern County Veterans Stand Down last year held at Stramler Park. The event is hosted by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The California Veterans Assistance Foundation announced Veterans Stand Down is scheduled to happen from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Stramler Park.

Veterans Stand Down is a safe retreat for all veterans and their dependents, including homeless veterans, according to a news release from the organization.

Coronavirus Cases