California Veterans Assistance Foundation announces date for Veterans Stand Down

The California Veterans Assistance Foundation announced Veterans Stand Down is scheduled to happen from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Stramler Park.
Veterans Stand Down is a safe retreat for all veterans and their dependents, including homeless veterans, according to a news release from the organization.
The event brings over 100 services to one location in an effort to make them more accessible, according to organizers.
The foundation also issued a call for items to help veterans, which can be dropped off at the California Veteran Assistance Foundation. Those items are new white T-shirts, underwear and socks, gently used clothing and monetary donations.
The CVAF is located 1617 30th St. in Bakersfield. The last day for dropoff is Oct. 7.
For more information, contact 661-455-7400.