Cal State Bakersfield is hosting an event today celebrating first-generation college students as part of a national movement acknowledging the obstacles they've overcome and the hard work they put in, according to a CSUB release.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CSUB Student Union Patio.
"As a first generation student myself I understand the type of support and guidance students need to succeed," said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jenny Zorn. "It is important for them to understand they have worked hard to get this far in their academic careers."
The release said the celebration will encourage and support students who are the first in their family to attend college as well as provide them with the opportunity to meet first-generation campus leaders and peers, learn more about being a first-generation student and participate in a social media campaign of "Why I'm first."
