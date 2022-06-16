 Skip to main content
BPD, auto parts store team up to help with fix-it tickets

Bakersfield Police Lt. Ryan Kroeker discusses a new partnership intended to help ease the financial burden of fix-it tickets at a news conference Thursday, alongside Lamberto Herrera, district manager for Advance Auto Parts.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Bakersfield Police Department and Advance Auto Parts announced  Thursday a new partnership to try and help motorists with a fix-it tickets.

Advance’s store team gave BPD Lt. Ryan Kroeker a gift card donation of $2,500 outside of its Planz Road location to begin the initiative.

Kroeker announced that traffic officers now have the discretion to issue a $25 gift card and a warning, instead of a ticket or citation, to motorists to encourage residents to repair minor issues, such as broken headlights or taillights.

