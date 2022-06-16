BPD, auto parts store team up to help with fix-it tickets

The Bakersfield Police Department and Advance Auto Parts announced Thursday a new partnership to try and help motorists with a fix-it tickets.
Advance’s store team gave BPD Lt. Ryan Kroeker a gift card donation of $2,500 outside of its Planz Road location to begin the initiative.
Kroeker announced that traffic officers now have the discretion to issue a $25 gift card and a warning, instead of a ticket or citation, to motorists to encourage residents to repair minor issues, such as broken headlights or taillights.