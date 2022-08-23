 Skip to main content
Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans

Wednesday's service will include an honor guard team that will conduct military honors, including a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps." The public is welcome to attend and pay their respects to these veterans.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding an event Wednesday to memorialize veterans who were interred there over the past year without known family.

It's the first ceremony held since 2019 in which there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees permitted.

