Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans

The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding an event Wednesday to memorialize veterans who were interred there over the past year without known family.
It's the first ceremony held since 2019 in which there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees permitted.
The ceremony will start at 9:15 a.m. The service will include an honor guard team that will conduct military honors, include a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps."
The public is welcome to attend and pay their respects to these veterans.
Information on VA burial benefits is available from local VA national cemetery offices, from the Internet at www.cem.va.gov, or by calling VA regional offices toll-free at 800-827-1000. To make burial arrangements at any open VA national cemetery at the time of need, call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117.