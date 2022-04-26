Bakersfield College hosting Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner in July

Bakersfield College is hosting a special event to honor the latest inductees to its Alumni Hall of Fame, according to a BC news release.
Louis Barbich, Shirley Haney, NaTesha “T” Johnson and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield are slated to be honored at a July 7 dinner hosted at Seven Oaks Country Club.
Barbich has more than 40 years of experience serving his community as a certified public accountant, specializing in diversified and integrated agricultural operations. He also serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Club Foundation, is a past president of the Rotary Club of Bakersfield West and a past president of the Bakersfield Country Club.
Haney has fostered over 109 children in her home. Upon earning her associate’s degree in child development, she worked as a child development teacher and later earned a Kern County Foster Home license. She also has served on committees with the Department of Human Services.
Johnson is the founder and owner of Upside Productions Management, specializing in relationships focused on diversity, equity and inclusion outreach. As co-owner of the Bakersfield Wing Festival, she has raised more than a half-million dollars for local nonprofits, and founded Upside Academy Inc., which offers community service opportunities for local students.
McCarthy serves as California’s 23rd District representative, as well as being the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Bakersfield native, grandson of a cattle rancher and son of a firefighter has represented Kern in Congress since 2006, according to the release.
For more information on the Bakersfield College Foundation, as well as ticket information for the event, visit www.supportbc.org.