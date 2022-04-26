Bakersfield City School District holds 64th annual Honor Concert

The Bakersfield City School District held its 64th annual Junior High/Middle School Honor Concert on Monday at Mechanics Bank Theater.
After a three-year hiatus, the event featured the best young musicians in the district's Junior High/Middle School Honor Band, Honor Choir and Honor Orchestras. The night’s finale performance included more than 400 student musicians performing “God Bless America.”
The district’s music program recently received national recognition as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants, an award the district has earned each year for the last 10 years.