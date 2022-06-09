All Seated in a Barn to host anniversary party

All Seated in a Barn is hosting a party 5 to 9 p.m. June 25 to celebrate its fourth anniversary.
The nonprofit organizations, led by founder and director Tahlia Fischer, goes to auctions each month across the United States to rescue horses and donkeys from kill pens, which ship animals to Mexico and Canada for human consumption, according to an All Seated news release.
After the animals Fischer purchases go through quarantine and critical veterinary care, they are transported to Bakersfield where they get rehabilitated and adopted out into loving homes. All Seated in a Barn also accepts many local animal surrenders.
The event will feature live music, food, drinks and a raffle at 30764 Imperial St. in Shafter.
Admission is $5, with VIP tables available for prepurchase.
For more information, contact info@allseatedinabarn.com or call 661-204-4016.