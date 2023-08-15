The Blade family is coming together to celebrate its Class of 1968.
East Bakersfield High graduates from that class will hold a reunion on Sept. 2 at Luigi's Restaurant.
This evening will include a happy hour and dinner with music provided by DJ Julio Mercado.
The reunion will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 at the restaurant, 725 E. 19th St.
Cost is $130 per couple or $65 for individuals. Checks are payable to Sarah Hochhalter and should be mailed to Judy Eastberg Baird at 9118 Anchor Island Court, Bakersfield CA 93312.
Those planning to attend need to RSVP by Aug. 22 by contacting Judy at 661-703-1739 or Wendy Simonsen at 650-389-4213 or wendyleesimonsen@gmail.com.
