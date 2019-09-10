Community Action Partnership of Kern's Food Bank will host a free Farmers' Market on Saturday in Wasco.
The market will take place at Grace Community Church at 1544 7th St. from 8 to 10 a.m., according to a CAPK press release.
Volunteers will hand out fresh and healthy produce to those who struggle with food insecurity. The goal for the market is to improve access to healthy diet options for families and individuals in Wasco, according to CAPK.
In addition a second market will take place on Sept. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Delano Regional Medical Center, according to CAPK.
