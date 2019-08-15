Community Action Partnerships of Kern's Food Bank will host a Free Farmers' Market on Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
The market will be held from 8 to 10 a.m.
More than 20,000 pounds of greens, carrots, cabbage, watermelon and other fresh produce will be given away, according to a CAPK press release.
The market will be put on to help fight food insecurity and improve access to healthy diet options for individuals and families across Bakersfield and Kern County, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.