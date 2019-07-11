The Community Action Partnership of Kern's Energy program is helping Kern County families who were impacted from last week's earthquakes with services.
CAPK Energy with the help of the California Severe Weather Energy Assistance and Transportation Services, will be offering services that include utility billing assistance, temporary housing services, transportation services and temporary cooling, according to a press release.
The temporary housing services will be offered for up to five days. The transportation services will be to a shelter, cooling center or medical facility. Cooling appliances and generators will also be lended, according to the release.
Residents who are in need of assistance are encouraged to call CAPK's 2-1-1 Kern County Information and Referral line to see if they qualify, according to the release.
