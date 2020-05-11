As governments, workers and health authorities debate reopening meat packing plants hit by outbreaks of the coronavirus, maybe now is the time to rethink how much meat we eat.
In 1989, Margaret Thatcher, former U.K. prime minister, gave an impassioned speech before the United Nations General Assembly. The greatest threat to the world community, she said, “is more and more people, and their activities: The land they cultivate ever more intensively; The forests they cut down and burn; The mountain sides they lay bare; The fossil fuels they burn; The rivers and seas they pollute.” Some would now add, people are eating too much meat.
Dr. Walter Willet, Harvard University’s renowned advocate for healthy diets, has argued for years that health consequences of meat consumption are compounded by the environmental harm of methane-emitting cattle. More recently, more than 15,000 scientists signed a “Warning to Humanity” declaring the world population must drastically cut back on eating meat.
It’s not just the cattle. Large amounts of energy are needed to produce fertilizer to grow the corn that feeds them. Fertilizer often ends up in rivers and lakes creating low oxygen dead zones. Tons of manure further pollutes our waterways. And using antibiotics in animals leads to resistant bacteria.
There’s more bad news for meat lovers. Consumption is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and cancer.
Why is meat so dangerous? Researchers report that processed meats contain nitrites and nitrosamines that are carcinogenic in animals. In addition, red meat contains high levels of saturated fat.
So, what’s a dedicated carnivore supposed to do to save the planet? Nutrition scientists explain that we need to seek some balance.
This isn’t new advice. Centuries ago, Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, preached “Moderation in all things.” And this column has repeatedly stated that moderation is the key to longevity.
Meat is a concentrated source of protein which prevents muscle loss as we age (sarcopenia). So, stop eating meat and you may be unable to get off the toilet later in life. Beef also contains vitamin B12 for brain health and is a source of zinc and iron.
But there are other good sources of protein and nutrients. Eating fish is one option, as it will also provide omega-3 essential fatty acids. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the amount of omega-3 in the blood is just as important as cholesterol blood level.
The fallacy is that those who eat fish believe they have adequate blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids. Yet study after study shows that North Americans consume less than the required amount for optimum levels, risking mental, joint, cardiovascular and other health problems. A strategy to consume the high volumes of fish needed to achieve optimal fish oil absorption may lead to other environmental and biodiversity issues. So an omega-3 supplement may be the best approach.
Perhaps the current crisis will motivate us to eat more local food. We can get protein from many sources beyond industrial meat packing plants and fish farms. Chicken, eggs, milk, cheese, nuts, seeds, peanuts, broccoli, oats, lentils, quinoa, even Brussels sprouts, all contain protein plus many other nutrients. Some of these we can grow ourselves in gardens at home or buy from regional farmers.
Let’s take this moment of crisis to rethink. Eat less meat. Get the calories you need from healthier choices. Maybe shed a few pounds. We’ll be better off if we do — for the sake of the planet, the animals, and our own good health.
