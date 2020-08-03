Parents are wondering if it’s safe to send children back to school when so many are still becoming infected with coronavirus. What are the factors to consider? And what can parents do to help ensure children are protected?
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reports the academic, physical, and mental benefits of in-person learning outweigh coronavirus risks. Negative impacts on children during school closures include social isolation, substance abuse, depression and suicidal ideation.
In fact, the detrimental effects of children missing out on school are well known, even before COVID-19. Millions of youngsters around the world suffer lifelong social and economic consequences when lacking access to quality education. But when it’s our children, the list of negatives grows longer by the hour and the heated chorus of parents cannot be ignored in the halls of power.
We need answers to questions about the nature of this virus, and we need them fast. Is it like the influenza virus? Exactly how readily does it spread among children and teens?
On the one hand, reports from the U.S., Israel, and the Netherlands, suggest that children are less likely to become infected than adults, and less likely than adults to transmit the virus.
In one French study, a boy with a confirmed infection of the coronavirus exposed over 80 other children at three schools to the disease. None of the students contracted it. Yet among the same students there was ample evidence of transmission of the common influenza virus.
In another study in New South Wales, nine students and nine staff exposed 735 students and 128 staff to the coronavirus in15 schools. Only two infections resulted.
But on the other hand, there are new concerns stemming from contradictory research suggesting that children can carry a comparable viral load of the infection as adults and that they can transmit the virus on par with adults at similar stages of illness.
What’s the take-home message? It’s reasonable to conclude, during lockdowns, children are not the driving the bulk of new infections. It’s adults who are congregating in large numbers and too often impervious to sound advice from public health experts.
All of us need to be disciplined in use of face masks, social distancing, and disinfection. We’ll need to get meticulous when putting kids back in school. Temperatures must be checked daily before children get on buses or enter school buildings. Testing must be rigorous. And state-of-the-art contact tracing systems are key.
School budgets will need a big boost to comply with safety regulations. For example, San Diego says it will cost $90 million to disinfect buildings, purchase bus monitors, and hire extra nurses. In the province of Ontario, a new report estimates $3.2 billion to reopen schools safely.
Readers will ask about facial masks. Any surgeon will tell you they spend thousands of hours working with a mask over the course of their careers. Masks are not a big problem and seem a sensible precaution.
Not all share this view. Some critics argue that a mask holds onto hazardous carbon dioxide resulting in oxygen deprivation and potentially triggering headaches, sleepiness, poor concentration, and an increased heart rate. For these people, we need to increase our social distancing and other infection control measures.
There are challenges associated with very young children and masks. It’s a conundrum, as the very young derive high benefits from early childhood education.
It’s unclear what governments and schools will mandate. But while we wait, what can parents do to help protect children? First, reassurance. Tell children that there is virtually zero chance of death if they catch the coronavirus. But since they can transmit the virus, emphasize the things they can do to protect those around them. Eat well, get rest, keep a distance, wash hands, and wear a mask.
In our family, we’ve added security against any viral infection by teaching our kids to build up their immunity with vitamin C and D. For young children, 250 mg of C twice a day is a good start, increasing the dose to 1,000 mg twice a day for older teens. In addition, 2,000 international units (IU) daily vitamin D is a good recommendation.
For more information on how to promote your immunity with natural approaches, visit your local health food store.
