Bakersfield City Hall South.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Over the objections of several local property owners, the Bakersfield Planning Commission voted 7-0 Thursday evening to “pre-zone” four portions of Kern County for residential development in advance of a decision by a separate agency on whether to make the areas part of the city.

The move is intended to meet state requirements that cities make room for single- and multifamily residential development to help address a statewide housing shortage. The commission’s action would have to be approved by the City Council before staff’s annexation proposal goes to the Kern County Local Agency Formation Commission.