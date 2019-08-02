Many factors were in play when entertainment and restaurant chain Dave & Buster's was preparing to decide between two Bakersfield locations. But one in particular may have stood out.
Not far from where the company was considered setting up shop along California Avenue just west of Highway 99, people with nowhere to call home had begun to gather near a boarded-up Carrows restaurant across the street.
A local commercial real estate broker familiar with the negotiations said worries arose that the sight of people loitering in the area could be bad for business and that potential customers might steer clear rather than risk being confronted by panhandlers.
"As explained to me, (Dave & Buster's) concern was the high number of homeless 'congregating' in one particular area was a concern," Bakersfield broker Anthony Olivieri said by email.
The Dallas-based chain did not respond to multiple requests for comment. But a broker involved in the negotiations denied homelessness was the final straw that persuaded the company Dave & Buster's to sign a lease instead for the former Kaplan College building next to Valley Plaza Mall. He said proximity to competition and cost of new construction were overriding factors in the company's decision.
Either way, the discussion underscores a growing challenge for commercial property owners and their tenants trying to cope responsibly with public loitering and negative perceptions of it.
TAKING STEPS
Landlords and their agents say they are having to do more lately to discourage people from sleeping on their property and bothering customers, including costly measures such as hiring security guards and erecting physical barriers. Other preventative steps have involved turning on sprinklers to chase off loiterers and outfitting electrical outlets with anti-tampering guards.
Far from being a localized phenomenon, they say, the situation is becoming dire in many parts of the city, disrupting commercial transactions and lowering property values from the northeast to the southwest. Coastal cities are having to adjust as well.
"The homeless situation is epidemic for property owners everywhere, and it doesn't matter if you're on Stockdale Highway and Calloway or downtown or in East Bakersfield," broker David Williams said. He added that property values have taken a hit as a result, and that he is informed owners of the Carrows restaurant are considering making changes to improve security there.
HANGING TIGHT
Not everyone sees homelessness as a problem to be avoided. There is a sense downtown that visitors and residents are able to go about their business without fear that they will be stopped and hassled by someone in need.
Owners of the Dot x Ott restaurant and grocery recently chose to open in the part of downtown known as Eastchester because of the area's benefits, not in spite of its drawbacks, marketing and events coordinator Christine Sverchek said. She said they were enamored with the building that houses the business and wanted to be part of the cultural energy surrounding it.
"They knew the area was kind of up and coming," she said.
Downtown broker and developer Austin Smith noted that cities such as San Francisco have thrived amid an expanding population of people living without shelter. His take is that introducing new excitement has a way of discouraging unattractive behaviors.
"We found that activity breeds more activity, and when you have more positive uses, the less-than-desirable uses tend to go elsewhere," he said.
GROWING ACCUSTOMED
There's also an attitude that customers have grown less sensitive to the sight of someone sleeping on a sidewalk or asking passersby for spare change.
Bob Bell, who owns and develops retail and medical office space downtown, recalled having a meal with his family at a new restaurant along Chester Avenue as several people living on the street wandered by. One person made something of a scene, he said, by absentmindedly walking into a glass window.
Without minimizing the impact such activities have on businesses that must deal with them on a daily basis, Bell said retail and restaurant tenants are learning to adjust.
"I don't want to say they've grown used to it, but they've grown used to it," he said.
COLLABORATIVE APPROACH
A lasting solution, as he and others see it, may require broad and sustained collaboration among government, business and church groups.
One effort taking root along those lines is a program launched by the Downtown Business Association that assigns "block captains" to coordinate with the area's commercial tenants through which to funnel complaints and security concerns. Reports then get brought up at monthly meetings where they are shared with law enforcement and other government officials with some ability to address them on a high level.
"What we're doing is getting the businesses together and we're looking at current ordinances and different things, working together to find solutions," DBA Secretary Cathy Butler said.
In the meantime, Bakersfield commercial property owner and broker Scott Underhill said, tenants continue to have a tough time keeping their storefronts attractive and shooing away people who would as soon spend the night in a building's common area.
"It's a constant struggle," he said. "It takes constant vigilance."
