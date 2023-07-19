Amid its roll call of civic advancements, Wednesday’s State of the City event at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center included semi-announcements of several commercial projects with the potential to create jobs and supplement Bakersfield’s economy.
Mayor Karen Goh called attention to four projects that hadn’t been previously disclosed. Some of her comments offered more detail than others, but together they added up to a local business environment that continues to attract large investments.
California Dairies Inc. recently closed escrow on a property in town where it plans to build a 200,000-square-foot bottling facility — “advanced manufacturing,” City Manager Christian Clegg later termed it — expected to produce 364 new quality jobs near Gosford Road and Taft Highway.
Also to southwest Bakersfield, Goh added, is coming a research and tech park being developed by Bolthouse Farms in cooperation with Cal State Bakersfield. Clegg added in an interview that the project is similar to public-private partnerships that have worked well in other cities.
Among the more vague and mysterious reports presented at the event was Goh’s mention of a project proposed in Bakersfield by what she called a multinational sports entertainment company. Although she offered no details at all, Clegg later said the unnamed entity behind the proposal is focused on areas with good freeway access, which he added it has not yet settled on.
The other development Goh spotlighted was a 375,000-square-foot retail and food service center at the south side of Rosedale Highway at Coffee Road. Clegg said the developer, identified as Newport Beach-based Sage Investco, expects to have a large and prominent anchor tenant that he did not disclose.