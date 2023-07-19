stateofthecity9

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh delivers final words at the 2023 State of the City on Wednesday. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Amid its roll call of civic advancements, Wednesday’s State of the City event at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center included semi-announcements of several commercial projects with the potential to create jobs and supplement Bakersfield’s economy.

Mayor Karen Goh called attention to four projects that hadn’t been previously disclosed. Some of her comments offered more detail than others, but together they added up to a local business environment that continues to attract large investments.

