Commerce Drive will be closed overnight Wednesday

Commerce Drive will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.
The closure will be in effect for large equipment mobilization, according to a news release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 110,395
Deaths: 1,398
Recovered Residents: 39,642
Number of Negative Tests: 398,640
Number of Pending Tests*: 176
Updated: 6/7/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.