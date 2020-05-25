Memorial Day 2020 was bound to look different in the year of COVID-19. And it was different.
But that doesn't mean it was dull, neglected or forgotten.
Despite the cancellation of traditional Memorial Day events, families still visited the graves of loved ones who had worn a military uniform.
One group of veteran advocates organized a Memorial Day parade designed to go to parade-goers rather than the parade-goers going to the parade.
And others used social media to share stories of family members who fought and died in the fires of war.
"My brother was killed on March 28, 1953 in Korea," Bakersfield resident Delton Carroll, 74, said of his brother, Aubrey Carrol. "He was awarded the Silver Star and the Korean equivalent, along with many other medals."
Carroll was at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast with his wife, Rheba, visiting a number of family members. But when he walked out on the long, lush lawn to find his brother, his step was purposeful, and he carried a handful of red gladiolas and another bouquet of carnations.
"My brother never got to raise his son," Carroll said, his voice cracking.
When he located the grave, Carroll reached down and gently laid the gladiolas on the edge of the stone. Then he divided up the carnations and laid them across the nearby graves of other veterans whose names he didn't know because their graves remain unmarked, except by small American flags planted for Memorial Day.
Earlier Monday morning, dozens of volunteers in a long train of cars and trucks paraded through Columbus Estates Retirement Residence. The group of volunteers honked and waved, but didn't stop in order to protect the elderly residents. The movable parade then continued on to four more retirement communities across Bakersfield.
The event was planned as a safe way to include local seniors in the remembrance of Memorial Day, said Marc Sandall, who organized the event with Honor Flight Kern County founder Lili Marsh.
"Lili and I organized this parade," he said. "And we will do this as a tradition each year on the Friday before Memorial Day."
Columbus Estates resident Toni Griffith, 87, clapped her hands as the parade slowly moved into the facility's circular driveway.
"This is such a glorious day," she said.
She spoke about a long-ago cousin who was lost to the sometimes random lottery of war.
"His plane went down in the Pacific," she remembered. "They never found him."
Each year on Memorial Day, Bakersfield resident Edward Hazard tries to honor his namesake uncle, Edward S. Hazard, who was killed in action Nov. 13, 1942 while serving aboard the USS Sterett at the battle of Guadalcanal.
This year, Hazard chose his Facebook page as a place to share his uncle's story.
"I proudly bear his name," Hazard said on his post.
"It is known as the Third Battle of Savo Island," he said. "This battle is regarded as one of the fiercest and most intense naval battles of World War II. As a result of their involvement in this great battle, his ship, the destroyer USS Sterett, received the Navy-Marine Presidential Unit Citation."
The citation describes 34 minutes of furious action during which the crew of the Sterett "successfully engaged three Japanese vessels at close range."
"Scoring numerous hits on an enemy light cruiser, she then closed range to 3,000 yards and fired a full salvo of torpedoes to cause two large explosions and assist in sinking a battleship.
"When an enemy destroyer was sighted at 1,000 yards from her starboard bow, she immediately took it under fire and, with two torpedoes and two five-inch salvoes, exploded and sank the vessel before it could open fire."
The citation continues with more detail of the gallantry and extraordinary actions of the ship's officers and men. It was signed by James Forrestal, secretary of the Navy.
"My uncle was but one of many who died in that battle for our freedom. Thank you to all of the sailors who gave their lives that terrible night," Hazard said.
When asked where his uncle was buried, Hazard answered honestly.
"Buried at sea," he said. "I have the original telegram that my grandmother received notifying her of her son's death. In it it says 'Due to battlefield conditions, recovery of remains impossible.'
"In the early 2000s I was able to get in touch with one of the sailors on board the ship that night. He didn't specifically remember my uncle, but he had a story to tell," Hazard remembered. "He was on the crew that sewed up the body bags the next morning in preparation for burial at sea. He cried as he told me about the battle and about sewing up the body bags. I cried a bit too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.