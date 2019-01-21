It's hard to believe for many of us, but this Friday will mark 20 years since Bakersfield, infamous for its scorching summers, received a rare gift: snow.
Residents woke up that winter Monday in 1999 to a blanket of white — the first snowfall in these parts in a quarter-century. And, so far, the last.
An epic day like that deserves to be remembered, and that's exactly what TBC Media will do this week — with readers' help.
Video: Columnists Robert Price and Herb Benham talk about the transformation that the snow, for all its simplicity, brought to the city. View it now on bakersfield.com.
Wednesday: Price remembers viewing the minor weather miracle from a unique vantage point: 15,000 feet.
Friday: We take you back to that Jan. 25 morning, when Bakersfield opened its eyes to its month-late Christmas present. How did we deal with it, good and bad?
Friday: Readers weigh in with their memories of the city-halting holiday.
Friday: Through Your Lens: Readers have submitted dozens of photos of Bakersfield's snow day.
