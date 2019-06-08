For Monsignor Craig Harrison, the shock and devastation of his suspension — and perceived abandonment — by the Catholic diocese has given way to quiet resolve.
The popular monsignor, removed from his duties while the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno investigates the molestation accusations against him, has returned to his tree-street Bakersfield home after taking some personal time away from the city.
Now, with his attorney's help and the support of parishioners who have stayed by his side, he is working to defend himself. An exclusive interview, only in Sunday's Californian and our e-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.