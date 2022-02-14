'Coming back to life': CSUB offers majority of classes in person

Despite attending some Cal State Bakersfield classes in person last semester, Natalie Rogge said a true college experience eluded her.
The sophomore went to her music classes on campus but took her other courses online. That changed Monday when Rogge arrived on campus because CSUB transitioned from virtual learning to in-person classes.
“I’m really excited to see our campus coming back to life,” said ASI president Stephanie Magaña. “(For) a lot of students, (it’s their) first time being here.”
The Cal State system shifted its spring semester instruction online for three weeks after the omicron-fueled surge swept across California. However, with state and local public health models showing the decline of COVID-19 cases, CSUB scheduled to reopen its campus Monday.
Some classes were still online, Jennifer Self, the public information officer for CSUB, wrote in a text. However, about 60 percent of classes are being held in person, she added.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said about 6,000 students were expected to descend upon the university, though not many people trailed across campus early in the morning.
“It’s what keeps us energized and alive,” the president added. “This is what we're waiting for … to have our students in front of us so that we can teach them their disciplines, but also engage with them.”
The decision to return to in-person classes came after consultations with the Kern County Public Health Services Department and the nearby CSUs, Zelezny said. Still, masks were required indoors, employees and students had to be up to date on their vaccine or booster shots and health screenings were mandated to enter a building. Students could access the questionnaire on their phone. Those with a medical or religious exemption were subject to weekly testing, Zelezny added.
Zelezny also said classes will follow seating arrangements that maintain social distancing guidelines.
Devin McGee, a senior, looked forward to his choir classes with Rogge. For him, performing choir online didn’t emulate the experience of collective singing.
“You don’t really get to experience harmony,” McGee said. “A lot of people are in choir for that unique experience. Harmony is a pretty special thing — that’s part of what makes choir.”
Some students harbored fears of catching COVID-19, but still yearned for the ability to talk with their peers and professors in person. However, their worries were mitigated to some extent by getting booster shots and taking the correct precautions.
Overall, excitement buzzed from students finally walking across campus.
Jazmin Desmond, a freshman, said her senior year of high school was corrupted because of the pandemic. With that year forever gone, she is motivated to try new things.
“It's really made me not take any little moments for granted,” Desmond said. “I’m trying to go to what I can. … I’m like, ‘Let’s just try it because you never know.’ … Take the risk or take the opportunities you have.”