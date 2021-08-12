Come along for a 'sneak peek' tour of Clinica Sierra Vista's newest and largest heath center

What if you could build a health care clinic from the ground up? No rules.
What would it look like? What would it feel like providing and receiving care in such a place?
Clinica Sierra Vista had that very opportunity — and ran with it. On Thursday, the health care safety net provider gave an exclusive “sneak peek” tour of its newest and biggest community health center — a few months before it actually opens.
“Bringing this building to life has everything to do with the way we process engineer every single step that’s taken by every operator providing care,” said Abel Victorio, Clinica’s chief of innovation and continuing improvement.
Rather than choosing from an array of standard options, they put together a team of doctors and clinicians, support staff and patients and began brainstorming about what the ideal clinic might look like and feel like.
Long before the first nail was hammered, they took a hard look at the way they register and check in patients, the way they place them in rooms, the way they supply meds and give referrals, and so on.
“Every step was designed with the intention of nobody ever waiting, and preventing mistakes from becoming defects,” Victorio told the dozen or so people on the behind-the-scenes tour Thursday.
But they needed a way to test their vision before turning it into steel, glass and concrete. So early last year, in an empty storefront in southwest Bakersfield, they built something that could provide a glimpse of what this clinic of the future might look like in a life-size scale model made of cardboard.
That’s right. Cardboard.
With the model, they were able to simulate real-world situations in real time, and determine what worked and what did not.
It’s about efficiency. It’s about having respect for the patient’s time, not just the doctor’s. The “offstage” workspace for physicians and medical assistants is placed adjacent to the “onstage” space for the patients.
“This has been in the works for the last three years, at least ... creating a vision for the medical center of the future,” said Clinica CEO Stacy Ferreira. “This is the concept coming to life.”
Oscar Fletes, director of general services at Clinica Sierra Vista, led Thursday’s behind-the-scenes tour. He pointed out that the facility’s 100-plus examination rooms will be color-coded and themed.
“We have a number, a color and an animal or theme,” he said. “So you may be assigned to Room 10, which is a green room, which is the koala room. So you know exactly where you’re going, and it’s the same effect on the clinician side.”
They are also implementing a light system, a room status system, Fletes said. One color indicates the room is occupied, another signals that the patient has left and the room is ready to be cleaned, and a third shows that the room is ready for a new patient.
If an examining physician determines that a patient needs some lab work, an appointment with a specialist, or even a dental checkup, they’re all right there — along with obstetrics, behavioral health, optometry, internal medicine, and more.
The one-stop shop concept is central to the design, not only because it saves the patient time, but because patients are more likely to receive the care if their time is valued.
Doug Bennett, founder and president of Magdelene Hope, a local nonprofit that provides refuge to human trafficking victims, was there for the tour.
“Some of the patients who come to Clinica don’t have a vehicle,” he offered. “They come by bus or get a ride.”
For them, being sent to another location for lab work and a third office to access a pediatrician for a child is not a workable option.
“It’s really important that this is a one-stop shop,” he said.
The first thing patients see at a traditional doctor’s office is a wall that separates them from their care. Then they wait in the aptly named waiting room.
After waiting, patients are then taken to an examination room where they often are expected to wait some more.
The reception room of the future, Fletes said, gets rid of those barriers.
Making patients wait is not acceptable, according to this new model.
“In health care, there’s this weird thing,” said Victorio, the chief innovator. “We have all these compassionate people who get into health care. But you look at the health outcomes in the United States, and they’re the worst on the face of the planet.
“How does that happen?” he asked. “How is it that you can have so many compassionate people that are doing the right thing, and have such poor health outcomes?”
They need a system, he said.
“They need a reliable, predictable, measurable, repeatable system that allows them to do their best work. And Clinica is striving for that...
“The real intention,” he said, “is to prevent a single mistake from ever becoming a defect, and to create a flow, an uninterrupted flow, with nobody waiting.”