Color in motion: BCSD celebrates 3rd annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival

Skull masks, ruffled and ribboned skirts, cinched waist sashes and over-suede pants lit up the Cato Middle School auditorium Saturday at the Bakersfield City School District’s third annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival.
“Their Board of Education believes that investing in children to bring the arts to life is one of the best use of dollars that we can commit to our children,” Superintendent Mark Luque said in his opening remarks.
Jorge Laris, a behavioral specialist with the district, led a mariachi group in one of the first performances.
While the mariachi program was established by the district in 1995, the festival did not materialize until recently.
“We didn’t have a festival to show off the different programs in schools,” Laris said. “Orchestra has the end-of-the-year performance, band has the honor band, jazz has their honor concerts — but there was nothing for the mariachi students.”
Ten mariachi and 10 folklorico programs all from BCSD schools competed. Since these after-school programs run year-round, students practice a lot to get their routines right.
Folklorico, a storied dance tradition steeped in the regional cultures of Mexico, was integrated into several schools’ extracurricular activities as part of the district’s Extended Learning Program.
Movement and music are interloping partners in folklorico, which features dizzying skirt work and intricate dances that shift in tempo and intensity. Students began performances at noon, and were judged by several clinicians with expertise in the art.
Professionals Mariachi San Marcos and Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli also performed with students during the finale.
Also in attendance was Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who delivered remarks of his own to the crowd.
“It’s so impressive to see so many young people who are now doing wonderful things in our community,” Gonzales said. “As I watch all of these young musicians perform today, I’m just so inspired for them, for us, and our future.”