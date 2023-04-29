 Skip to main content
Color in motion: BCSD celebrates 3rd annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival

Skull masks, ruffled and ribboned skirts, cinched waist sashes and over-suede pants lit up the Cato Middle School auditorium Saturday at the Bakersfield City School District’s third annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival.

“Their Board of Education believes that investing in children to bring the arts to life is one of the best use of dollars that we can commit to our children,” Superintendent Mark Luque said in his opening remarks.

