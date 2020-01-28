Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is inviting the public to help celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 8.
The state park, located at Palmer Avenue in Earlimart, will hold the celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park honors the only town in California that was founded, financed and governed by African Americans, according to a press release from the park.
The celebration will focus on the contributions African Americans made to education and how the town of Earlimart represented freedom from the discriminatory laws at the turn of the 20th century for the residents, according to the news release.
The entrance fee to the park is $10 per passenger vehicle, $75 for a bus with up to 24 people, and $125 for a bus with 25 or more people, according to the release.
For more information, call 849-3433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.