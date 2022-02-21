College financial aid offices urge students to apply ahead of March 2 deadline

Trade about 20 minutes of time for $4,000 to $10,000.
It’s a prospect too good to be true for most people, let alone a student trying to figure out a way to pay for college.
But that’s a bargain that Bakersfield College, Cal State Bakersfield and state financial aid officials want students to take advantage of before the March 2 deadline for filing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
At a time when the median education debt for students — a figure that includes costs associated with going to school, like a credit card being used to help pay for food or campus costs, as well as tuition — is about $20,000 to $25,000 a person, or a total of about $1.58 trillion nationally, according to Federal Reserve data, FAFSA money can help a student graduate and owe a fraction of that, as any grants and scholarships don’t have to be repaid.
Despite the fact there's so much money available, the number of applications is down about 16 percent statewide compared to the same time last year.
In Kern County, the decline is right around that state average, with about 24,359 filled out by Feb. 15 this year, compared to about 29,169 filled out at the same time last year, a decline of 16.5 percent. In 2020, that figure was 29,203.
“You know what I tell students all the time is, ‘You give me 19 minutes of your life in the beginning (of the application process), before March 2, and you can get thousands of dollars,” said Jennifer Achan, director of financial aid for Bakersfield College. Then she added rhetorically with a laugh, “How long is it going to take you — to earn thousands of dollars in 19 minutes?”
How it works
The first step in the process for students to get the money is to fill out the FAFSA form, which is available at studentaid.gov.
The 19-minute figure that Achan quoted is actually a national average of how long it takes for students to fill out the FAFSA form, because there’s more than a few questions asked to determine a student’s eligibility for awards, which is based on a student’s need.
The forms can be daunting, but whether a student is seeking a spot at a local college or one at a university across the country, there are a number of resources available at BC and Cal State Bakersfield to help students understand what they need and make it through the forms.
“Financial aid advisers are there to help (students) and I always make sure to let them know that they would need to bring in their federal tax information,” said Ximena De La Paz, a student worker at Cal State Bakersfield’s financial aid office. However, she added that there’s also an IRS data-retrieval tool that lets students automatically transfer their relevant tax information, which makes the whole process much easier.
In addition to a number of online events that hundreds of students have already attended, BC also has a virtual lobby, where students with questions can contact someone to walk them through the process. Similarly, CSUB has a number of resources, including student employees such as De La Paz, who can guide students and, if necessary, help them figure out how to get through questions where they might not have the information available.
Getting the award
About 85 percent of CSUB students fill out a FAFSA to get financial aid, which helps them get a share of the $118 million the school gives out, according to Chad Morris, director of financial aid for the university.
Like all universities, CSUB officials have determined a “cost of attendance,” which figures out what students will have to pay to go there and factors in more than tuition, Morris said.
For CSUB, that figure is around $10,235 — a significant amount over the baseline tuition cost listed online of a little over $5,700 for 6.1 or more units — which is by design, he added.
“That includes the books, living arrangements, transportation and personal (expenses) and so all those are considered educational costs,” he said. “And then essentially, just based on their FAFSA data, we try and, as much as we can, to get different aid resources to meet that cost of attendance … and so that can be made of grants, scholarships, loans, federal work study,” he said, listing a few of the options.
Bakersfield College also offers financial aid to a little more than 68 percent of its students, which includes about $1.2 million awarded to students in scholarships, money students can qualify for if they fill out their FAFSA by the March 2 priority deadline, according to Achan. Since the college gave out approximately $75 million last year among 19,822 students who applied using the FAFSA, the average award was about $3,800.
Time is running out
There are a number of reasons why the application numbers may be down, including lower enrollment numbers, which are down about 5 percent nationally, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The enrollment figure for California community colleges statewide is down a little more than 11 percent, and at CSUB, the number of students applying is currently down about 8 percent for next year, although there’s still time for both numbers to increase.
However, even if a student doesn’t attend one of these colleges, both campuses have resources to help with the FAFSA, which also gives an idea of how much aid they’re eligible for against the expected cost of attendance.
Achan and her colleagues shared that having that peace of mind is one of many reasons why the percentage of students who fill out a FAFSA should be 100 percent, even if they think they don’t need to or they don’t believe they’ll qualify for financial aid.
“I think that it is such a myth: Individuals think, ‘Because I have parents that both work, I don’t qualify for funding,’” Achan said, “and that’s just not the case anymore.”
In fact, as enrollments might be down slightly for next fall, that means more opportunities for those who do apply for the aid.
While the aid is determined based on need, students should apply to make sure as much of the $6 billion available in college aid is given out as is possible, said Gina Browne, dean of educational services and support for California Community Colleges.
“The biggest advice I have is that students should never tell themselves no … by not filling out the application,” she said. “Let somebody else tell you no. Set yourself up to get everything, and that's to apply, even if you don't think you're eligible. So many students get discouraged because their friend or maybe their older sibling didn't receive financial aid, for any number of reasons. But everybody's situation is different. So do not tell yourself no.”