College district trustee elected to state board

Kern Community College District board member Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg has been elected to the 2021 California Community College Trustees Board, according to a district news release.
It went on to say that CCCT serves a major role within the Community College League of California, providing leadership and direction.
“I’m honored to be elected to the California Community College Trustees Board and committed to being an advocate. I know from first-hand experience how local community colleges can transform lives and strengthen the economy. This is a great time to be a champion for the community college students and the colleges that support them," Gomez-Heitzeberg said in the news release.
She has more than 40 years of experience in higher education, both in the classroom and as an administrator.