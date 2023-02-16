College district approves $5M contract for planning regional economic roadmap

The Kern Community College District announced Thursday its Board of Trustees has approved a $5 million contract to develop a plan for diversifying the local economy in a way that promotes sustainable industries while creating quality jobs.
The contract with the state Employment Development Department represents the first of what local leaders hope with be two local funding awards under the Community Economic Resilience Fund.
If the “regional roadmap” does lead to a second award, it could mean as much as $80 million for local efforts to offset market and regulatory challenges facing Kern’s economic pillars of oil and ag. A decision by the state is expected later this year.
Last year, a coalition of local groups came together to pursue the CERF money. Led by KCCD, the coalition includes the B3K economic collaboration, the Kern Inyo Mono Central Labor Council, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Building Healthy Communities Kern.
KCCD Trustee Romeo Agbalog said in a news release the district views the effort as potentially transformative.
“For many of the residents we serve through our district, this economic and workforce development initiative will have generational impacts on communities that we strive to uplift in all our work,” he said.
The release emphasized that the planning process will focus on equity and making sure all communities in the county will have access to resources for economic development.
Two meetings for kicking off the planning effort have been scheduled for Thursday. Both will take place at the board room of the Bakersfield College Weill Institute, 2100 Chester Ave. Participation will be extended onto Zoom.