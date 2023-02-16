 Skip to main content
College district approves $5M contract for planning regional economic roadmap

A local coalition is preparing to apply for tens of millions of dollars in state Community Economic Resilience Fund money. From left to right, the coalition’s leaders are Jeremy Tobias, CEO of Community Action Partnership of Kern; Norma Rojas-Mora, executive director of Government Relations and Development for Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District; Jessica Grimes, dean of Economic and Workforce Development for Kern Community College District; and JP Lake, executive director of B3K.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Kern Community College District announced Thursday its Board of Trustees has approved a $5 million contract to develop a plan for diversifying the local economy in a way that promotes sustainable industries while creating quality jobs.

The contract with the state Employment Development Department represents the first of what local leaders hope with be two local funding awards under the Community Economic Resilience Fund.

