 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Collector-Con returns to Mechanics Bank Theater this weekend after 2-year hiatus

Bakersfield Collector-Con returned Saturday after a two-year pause, an event expected to bring thousands of attendees to Mechanics Bank Theater over the weekend.

The two-day event is set to continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 

Coronavirus Cases