Collector-Con returns to Mechanics Bank Theater this weekend after 2-year hiatus

Bakersfield Collector-Con returned Saturday after a two-year pause, an event expected to bring thousands of attendees to Mechanics Bank Theater over the weekend.
The two-day event is set to continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Mechanics Bank Theater is located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.
Admission is $5 Sunday, free for children 8 and younger. For more information, visit: facebook.com/BakersfieldCollectorCon.
