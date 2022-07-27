Collective Church hosting a 'serve day' at The Mission at Kern County

The Collective Church is hosting a "serve day" at The Mission at Kern County on Saturday.
The Collective Church is hosting a "serve day" at The Mission at Kern County on Saturday.
The church is bringing more than 50 people Saturday to do various jobs around the nonprofit's campus from 8 a.m. to noon.
Some of their activities include: passing out food and water to those in the area, deep cleaning the dining room, beautifying a garden, organizing and sorting donations and painting.
These projects and meant to help The Mission better serve their guests by meeting their immediate needs and providing them with a beautiful and clean place to sleep and eat.
The Mission is located at 816 E 21st St. in Bakersfield.
