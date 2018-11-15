The trial of a man charged with slaying a young woman nearly 40 years ago will go forward as scheduled after a Kern County judge denied a motion to dismiss due to lack of a speedy trial.
Defense counsel argued Thursday the type of DNA testing that led to Prentice Foreman's arrest in 2017 could have been performed as early as 2005. In the intervening years, at least six people connected to the investigation — including the victim's mother, the original detective on the case and the doctor who performed the autopsy — have died.
Attorney Dana Kinnison, who has represented Foreman since August, said investigators' "lack of diligence" in pursuing DNA evidence was prejudicial in that it's now impossible for him to call these witnesses for follow-up statements and possible exculpatory evidence.
The death of witnesses, however, doesn't necessarily mean prejudice has been suffered, prosecutor Gina Pearl said in response. She argued Kinnison failed to show any of the deceased witnesses would have been able to provide exculpatory evidence.
The case had been with the crime lab for years, Pearl said, but it wasn't until 2017 they had the technology to connect Foreman to the killing.
In denying the motion, Judge Michael G Bush said he didn't believe any prejudice had been shown, and the delay could by justified by the advancements made in DNA evidence and technology over the years.
Foreman, 61, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Dawn Koons in her apartment in January 1979.
His trial is set to begin Monday.
Koons was found naked in a bathtub with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head. She died from asphyxiation, and a pathologist testified she could have been smothered or strangled.
Foreman was arrested in December after the Bakersfield police cold case unit got a hit on a retested semen sample from the crime scene that matched his DNA. He lived in the same apartment complex as Koons at the time of the killing.
In Thursday's hearing, Kinnison called a Kern crime lab analyst to the witness stand and questioned him about how long it took for them to obtain DNA evidence connecting Foreman to the case.
The analyst, Garrett Sugimoto, testified the type of DNA testing used to match Foreman to the DNA at the crime scene had been around since the early 2000s, but a new testing kit wasn't brought online at the crime lab until last year.
He said he's performed DNA analysis on the case at different times from 2014 to this year, and Foreman's DNA could not be excluded from vaginal swabs taken of Koons.
Sugimoto also testified there were no issues with the way the DNA evidence was stored at the lab.
Foreman has said he engaged in consensual sex with Koons months before her death, but semen taken from the crime scene showed it's impossible the sexual activity happened as far back as he said it did.
It's estimated he had sex with Koons between 12 and 36 hours before her death.
