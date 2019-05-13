The cold case trial of a man charged with murdering an 18-year-old woman in 1979 got underway today.
Opening statements were completed and testimony was begun before the lunch break Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Prentice Foreman.
Foreman, now 61, was arrested in December 2017 after DNA evidence examined with new technology allegedly linked him to the murder of Dawn Koons inside her Bakersfield apartment.
Early testimony came from retired Bakersfield police officer Brad Roark, who was the first officer on the murder scene. Using crime scene photos projected onto the wall of the downtown Bakersfield courtroom, Roark was asked to walk both the prosecution and the defense through what he saw.
The modest apartment -- Foreman lived in the same complex -- appeared to be mostly tidy, with no immediate apparent signs of a struggle. The living room and the kitchen appeared normal, but photos of the bathroom showed something terrible had taken place.
Lying in the bathtub, a pillow case covering her face, was the nude body of the victim, her hands bound behind her back.
The courtroom remained silent as the gruesome scene was revealed to jurors, through photos and testimony.
"Is this a true and accurate picture of what you observed when you entered?" asked prosecutor Gina Pearl.
"Yes," Roark answered. "This is before anyone touched the room."
If convicted, Foreman faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
According to court documents, the county coroner’s office confirmed Koons died of asphyxiation.
Foreman was questioned following the discovery of the body, according to court documents. Foreman initially claimed he didn’t know Koons well and wasn’t in the complex at the time of the killing.
Due to the limitations of DNA technology at the time, law enforcement wasn’t able to make the alleged connection to Koons’ murder until the Bakersfield Police Department’s cold case unit was able to re-test DNA from the case using new technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.