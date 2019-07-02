Hitting the trail on a dirt bike is tons of fun, but California City resident Kevin Rice said it's nothing like powering up and down a mound of sand at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.
"It's like being on a roller coaster except you get to decide where the tracks go at any given time," said Rice, who works as a firefighter in Southern California. "It's just a rush and a thrill unlike any other."
How much longer than experience will be available is an open question these days as the California Coastal Commission prepares to vote next week on a proposal to drastically restrict access to what has long been a popular destination for Kern County off-roaders.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
After years of controversy and debate over what kinds of activities should be permitted on the state's last stretch of beach open to off-highway vehicles, commission staff last month recommended phasing out the kind of off-road fun that has attracted recreational motorists for about 100 years.
Environmental impacts topped the concerns as staff laid out several options for limiting access. The report cited air pollution, public health, habitat protection, environmental justice and tribal concerns as outweighing off-roaders' rights of access to Oceano Dunes.
“The bottom line in staff’s view is that the Park and the (coastal development permit) cannot continue to operate as it has in the past,” the report states, according to a summary by the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “... it is time to start thinking about ways to transition the Park away from high-intensity OHV use to other less intensive forms of public access and recreation.”
“Put simply," the summary continued, "in staff’s view a park that is fully consistent with on-the-ground realities, and with coastal resource protection requirements, does not include OHV use.”
The report was not available online Tuesday and a commission spokeswoman did not respond to repeated requests for a copy of the report.
RESTRICTING ACCESS
Among its options as the commission weighs whether to restrict access to Oceano Dunes at its July 11 meeting are adding fencing, cracking down on speeding and other vehicle violations, banning night OHV driving, closing off parts of the beach permanently and forbidding camping and OHV activity during certain times of the year.
Whatever the commission decides would then be handed to the California State Parks Department, which has spent more than a year looking at making changes at Oceano that, preliminarily, could include expanding access to OHV enthusiasts.
A State Parks spokesman said by email Tuesday the department is "thoughtfully reviewing" the Coastal Commission's report and that the agency looks forward to discussing the report at the July 11 in San Luis Obispo.
A primary source of complaints about using dune buggies and other off-road vehicles at Oceano Dunes is that they kick up dust that worsens the air breathed by residents of nearby Nipomo Mesa. A 2013 State Parks study found elevated levels of particulate matter were present in the area, but it did not blame off-road vehicles for the problem.
A representative of the Sierra Club's Santa Lucia chapter, which has spoken out against allowing OHV access to Oceano Dunes, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
NOWHERE ELSE
Off-roaders who have long enjoyed motoring along a 1,500-acre, six-mile stretch of beach at Oceano contend their activities do no harm and that, further, there's nowhere else in the state where they can legally ride right next to the ocean.
Jim Suty, president of Friends of Oceano Dunes, which claims 20,000 supporting members, said 1.7 million people visit the area every year, with weekend attendance averaging 50,000 people. About half that population is from the Central Valley, he estimated.
The group started a petition two weeks ago that has already been signed by about 79,000 people, he said, adding he hopes State Parks "stands firm" in its support for OHV access.
Cort Elgar, organizer of a dune buggy reunion that takes place at Oceano Dunes every two years, said more than 99 percent of California's coast is off limits to off-roaders. Allowing access to just 1,500 acres doesn't seem like too much to ask, he said.
"I think they (members of the Coastal Commission) have done their job, because they've shut down virtually everything in California," he said. "I think off-roaders have been marginalized throughout this entire process."
LOCAL SALES
Any move to restrict access would likely be felt in Bakersfield, said James Robertson, sales manager at Fred Cummings Motorsports on Chester Avenue.
He estimated that half the dune buggy-style vehicles sold at the store are used at Oceano Dunes. "The tax dollars will go away," he said, if local recreational riders no longer have need for the buggies or the haulers and heavy-duty pickup trucks needed to transport them to the Central Coast.
"If it affects us, it's going to affect the county or the city," he said.
It's unfair, he asserted, that players of other sports have sanctioned areas to play but OHV enthusiasts do not.
"We want a tiny off-road area (but) it's like pulling teeth, you know?" he said. "And it's such a great off-road sport."
(1) comment
Truthfully....humans don't care what damage they do to the planet as long as they are having fun!! In recent years it has gone from bad to worse!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.