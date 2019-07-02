Coastal Commission meeting

At a meeting set to start at 9 a.m. July 11, the California Coastal Commission plans to consider a number of possible restrictions on access to Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area.

The meeting will take place at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 333 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

Meeting details are available online at https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2019/7