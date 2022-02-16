Coastal Commission awards Whale Tail Grants

The Coastal Commission approved a pair of Whale Tail Grant applications for two Kern County nonprofits totaling more than $45,000.
Whale Tail Grants are supported by drivers who purchase Whale Tail license plates, as well as California taxpayers who share tax-time contributions to the Protect Our Coast and Ocean Fund.
The first listed award was a $10,184 grant for Community Action Partnership of Kern for the Marine Explorers Project. The project is expected to take place from June to September. The goal is to educated elementary through high school-aged youth about the ocean and marine animals, and then visit Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach and take a harbor boat tour.
The second local award was $35,000 for the STEMTaught Foundation. The Dive with a Scientist project is expected to take place from April 2022 to June 2023 and allow elementary school classes to go scuba diving in virtual reality from their classrooms, and explore marine samples under microscopes as they learn about ocean ecosystems.