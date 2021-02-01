Just last year, eight babies were safely surrendered in Kern County.
That's according to the Kern County Department of Human Services, which said the Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition plans an awareness campaign through social media during February to bring attention to the Safely Surrendered Baby Law.
Eighty-four babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County since the coalition began tracking those babies in 2006, a Human Services news release said.
The law is meant to prevent newborn infant deaths due to abandonment in unsafe locations by allowing parents or people with lawful custody of the newborn to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth with no questions asked. In Kern County, a newborn can be safely surrendered into the hands of any hospital emergency room or fire station staff, the news release said.
"The law exists so that these infants will not be harmed because the mother abandons them, or fails to provide them with care, sometimes leaving them to die," the news release said.
First signed into law in January 2001, the Safely Surrendered Baby Law became permanent in January 2006.