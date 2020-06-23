A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a North High School athlete who died recently.
Wyatt Burch, a wrestler and football player, was a "great teammate, friend and man," the page states, and "taken from us way (too) soon." The page doesn't disclose when Burch died, nor a possible cause.
North High School coaches Brady Garner and Richie Bolin have decided to raise money for his family, which will go toward funeral costs and other expenses that "may arise during this difficult time," according to the GoFundMe. The two are hoping to give the funds to Burch's family toward the end of the month.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $6,000 of its $10,000 goal.
